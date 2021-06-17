The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 113,513 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total number of doses administered to date is 14,182,020 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 143.39 doses per 100 people. This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging coronavirus that causes COVID-19.