The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the appointment by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Hassan from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, as his Special Representative to the Republic of Iraq, and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on this appointment, expressing its full support for His Excellency Al-Hassan’s mission, and its confidence in the success of his efforts in the new position in a way that supports security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Iraq, and the entire region.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts made by Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq and former Head of the UNAMI mission, throughout her tenure since her appointment to this position in 2018.

