The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has warned citizens of the country against fraudulent correspondence and requests for money transfers on behalf of its missions, stressing the need to report such attempts as soon as they are suspected.

She called on the country’s citizens and students to beware of fraudulent correspondence and not to respond to requests for money transfers made by phone or e-mail, in the name of the country’s missions abroad, or its employees, such as a request for a financial transfer for the purposes of admission to universities or payment for study in order to obtain a scholarship.

She stressed the need to contact her via the emergency line on the number 0097180024 in the event of suspected fraudulent correspondence or phishing.