The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned individuals of fraudulent correspondence aimed at phishing individuals and obtaining their money, calling on them not to respond to requests for money transfers via phone or e-mail in the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its employees, as an example of this is the request for approval to enter the digital identity account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, through its official account on the social networking site, that all its services are digital and designed with high security standards to ensure a safe and reliable experience, noting that in the event of any suspected fraudulent correspondence or phishing, contact the Ministry via the number (0097180044444).

It is worth noting that impersonating government agencies and institutions is one of the advanced deceptive methods used by electronic fraudsters to hack customers’ bank cards, as well as creating websites with interfaces that are almost identical to the interfaces of those departments, and sending text messages bearing their logos.

Several police authorities have warned against falling victim to electronic fraudsters, calling for caution and attention, ensuring the reliability of email correspondence, and reporting such crimes to the authorities.

And it warned of fraudulent calls claiming to be from government agencies and banking information is requested, as well as warned of fraudulent website links that include small text messages that simulate government institutions and phish the public and offer fake temptations with benefits to cooperate with government agencies through their websites.

And it warned of the renewal of deceptive methods of fraudsters and swindlers, and luring victims in misleading ways, to defraud them after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows for withdrawals of financial balances.

And she appealed to the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including account or bank card information, passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, security number (CCV) or password, explaining that bank employees and banks do not ask Such information at all.