The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned of fraudulent correspondence aimed at phishing individuals and obtaining their money, calling for not responding to requests for financial transfers via phone or e-mail in the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its employees, as an example of requesting approval to enter the digital identity account.

And she confirmed, through her official account on the social networking site, that all her services are digital and designed with high security standards to ensure a safe and reliable experience, noting that in the event of suspicion of any fraudulent correspondence or electronic phishing, contact the Ministry via the number (0097180044444).

It is worth noting that impersonating government agencies and institutions is one of the advanced deceptive methods used by electronic fraudsters to hack customers’ bank cards, in addition to creating websites with interfaces that are almost identical to those of those departments, and sending text messages bearing their logos.

Several police authorities have warned against falling victim to electronic fraudsters, calling for caution and attention, ensuring the reliability of email correspondence, and reporting such crimes to the authorities.

It also warned of fraudulent calls claiming to be from government agencies and banking information is being requested, as well as alerted to links to fraudulent electronic sites that include small text messages that simulate government institutions and phish the public and offer fake temptations with benefits to cooperate with government agencies through their websites.

And she warned against the renewal of deceptive methods of fraudsters and swindlers, and luring victims in misleading ways, to defraud them after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows for withdrawals of financial balances.

And she appealed to the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including account or bank card information, passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, security number (CCV) or password, explaining that bank employees and banks do not They never ask for such information.

• The Ministry called for communicating with it in case of suspicion of any fraudulent correspondence or electronic phishing.