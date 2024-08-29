The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned of fraudulent calls impersonating the Ministry to contact individuals.
The Ministry confirmed that the official number to contact it is 0097180044444, while the emergency number for citizens of the country is 0097180024. Therefore, the Ministry calls on citizens to exercise caution and care.
