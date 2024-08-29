The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned against fraudulent calls and correspondence impersonating the Ministry to contact individuals, urging individuals not to respond to requests for money transfers via phone or email in the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its employees.

She warned that in the event of any suspected fraudulent correspondence or phishing, the Ministry should be contacted via the official number (0097180044444), while the emergency number for citizens of the country is 0097180024, urging citizens to exercise caution and care.

The Ministry confirmed that all its services are digital and designed with high security standards to ensure a safe and reliable experience.

Fraudulent correspondence aims to phish individuals and obtain their money. An example of this is requesting permission to log in using a digital identity account. Impersonating government agencies and institutions is one of the advanced deceptive methods used by electronic fraudsters to hack customers’ bank cards, in addition to creating websites with interfaces that are almost identical to those of those departments, and sending text messages bearing their logos.

Several government and police agencies have issued warnings to individuals over the past period against falling victim to cyber fraudsters, calling for caution, attention, ensuring the reliability of correspondence they receive via email, and reporting such crimes to the authorities.

It warned against fraudulent calls claiming to be from government agencies and requesting banking information. It also warned against links to fake fraudulent websites, including small text messages that imitate government institutions and prey on the public, offering them false temptations with advantages to cooperate with government agencies through their websites.

She warned of the renewed deceptive methods of fraudsters and scammers, and the luring of victims in misleading ways, to defraud them after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows for the withdrawal of financial balances.