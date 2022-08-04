The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has warned citizens of the country against fraudulent correspondence and requests for money transfers on behalf of its missions and stressed the need to report such attempts as soon as they are suspected.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation calls on the country’s citizens and students to beware of fraudulent correspondence and not to respond to requests for money transfers made by phone or e-mail on behalf of the country’s missions abroad or their employees,” the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.
The ministry explained that among the examples of these requests are “a request for financial transfers for the purposes of admission to universities or payment for studies in order to obtain scholarships.”
The ministry also stressed, in its publication, “the necessity of communicating with it via the emergency line on the number 0097180024 in the event of any suspected fraudulent correspondence or phishing.”
