In view of the current events in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the UAE Embassy in Dhaka has urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations, and to be careful to avoid any gatherings.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ call center on 0097180044444

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out the necessity of registering in the “Tawajudi” service in order to provide appropriate consular services to honorable citizens.