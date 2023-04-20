Deputy Foreign Minister Pankin: Investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream cannot be removed from the agenda

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Pankin urged not to remove the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines from the agenda, reports RIA News.

He stressed that this should not be affected by the investigation being conducted by Denmark, Sweden and Germany. “I believe that this issue cannot simply be removed from discussion due to the fact that the three countries are conducting separate investigations,” Pankin said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin announced Moscow’s intention to seek a comprehensive investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream. According to him, Russia is determined to find out who is to blame for what happened.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which he accused Washington of organizing sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, American army divers, under the cover of NATO Baltops 22 maneuvers, planted remotely activated explosive devices under gas pipelines.