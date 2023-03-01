Under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, and coinciding with the UAE’s efforts and preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Women’s Union and the United Nations Women’s Liaison Office in the GCC countries launched the “Climate Change and Gender Equality” initiative.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak stressed – on this occasion – that the UAE is headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council. The Union of Rulers of the Emirates is keen to support global efforts to confront the repercussions of climate change, and realizes the importance of involving women as an active and influential party in the global climate change work system, which was reflected in the strategic position of the UAE, as the country has become a global platform for discussing and discussing climate change issues, and ways of action. To achieve a transformation in the field of energy, commensurate with the world’s climatic developments.

Her Highness said: “We are preparing to host the activities of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year, to push the climate action agenda forward and face the biggest challenge humanity has ever faced. The UAE is keen to involve women to contribute. Effectively in supporting national efforts to enhance environmental protection and reach sustainable solutions for the benefit of future generations, and here the UAE affirms the continuation of its pioneering approach and model in the field of women’s rights and belief in its creative and inspiring energies in all sectors and fields.

Her Highness added: “We are pleased to launch the Climate Change and Gender Equality Initiative, which will witness the review of a rich set of discussions and proposals, reflecting the growing global awareness about the connection between gender and climate change, and the presence of vision from various public and private organizations regarding the need for cooperation and agreement to reach appropriate solutions and explore solutions.” The available opportunities to support women’s participation in the climate change action system, given that they are among the groups most affected by the negative effects of it, in addition to their ability to promote climate action in several ways, and their possession of valuable experiences and skills to prepare for disasters and manage risks, which enables them to benefit from them when Governments set future plans to reduce the causes of this change and adapt to its repercussions.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, for her sponsorship of the “Climate Change and Equality Between Women” initiative. both sexes”, and for her essential and pivotal role in supporting women as a key partner in the comprehensive development process of the state, pointing out that women have become a partner in our successes and a pillar for the sustainability of our national achievements in all fields.

His Highness affirmed that the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in launching the “Climate Change and Gender Equality” initiative, along with the General Women’s Union and the United Nations Women’s Liaison Office in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, comes from its belief in the important and pivotal role that women play in all fields, Being one of the pillars of the development vision that leads societies to prosperity and prosperity, especially in the field of combating climate change, which has become an existential challenge, and requires the concerted efforts of societies with all their components to take concrete measures, and find appropriate solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities for future generations.

His Highness referred to the UAE’s firm commitment to achieving gender equality and enhancing the role of women in society, and its vital role in promoting climate action, and in making the country’s aspirations in this important field a success, especially during the country’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change “COP28” next November in Dubai Expo City, stressing the importance of involving women in the global climate change work system.





His Highness added that Emirati women play an important and active role in climate action, as Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi follows up.

Implementation of the state’s plans and strategies in the areas of climate change, the environment, and food and water security. The Minister of Community Development has also been appointed as a climate pioneer for youth, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, and Razan Al Mubarak as a climate pioneer in “COP28”, which confirms the leadership’s confidence in women’s contributions in efforts to contain the repercussions of change climatic.

His Highness pointed to the UAE’s commitment to promoting and developing alternatives to fossil fuels, by investing in renewable and green energy, as the UAE hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and has multiple international partnerships in this field, indicating that the UAE acts as an active partner in the efforts. Global initiative to confront climate change, as the country announced its strategic initiative for climate neutrality by 2050, which reflects the positive contribution of the UAE in this vital file.

The initiative includes holding sessions aimed at enhancing the level of awareness about the connection between gender and climate change. Speakers from various public and private institutions and organizations will participate in the series of sessions. Best practices will be reviewed, knowledge exchange, and effective solutions will be proposed on priority issues covering gender issues and their relationship. climate change.

Topics covered will include the disproportionate impacts of climate change on women and girls, including increased vulnerability to natural disasters and food insecurity, the role of women in driving and participating in climate-related activities and decision-making processes, the gender perspective on climate finance and innovation and the need for climate policies. Gender sensitive, taking into account the unique needs and perspectives of women and girls.

In this context, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said: “The UAE made unremitting efforts to support and empower women in all fields and sectors, including climate action, after it involved women in formulating strategies to confront climate change, and gave confidence to the daughter of the Emirates, Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi.” Minister of Climate Change and Environment, to lead the country’s continuous efforts in this regard.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that the General Women’s Union, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” and in cooperation with its strategic partners, is working to launch initiatives that enhance the country’s efforts to protect the climate for the benefit of future generations, and provide an empowering environment for women and raise public awareness about gender and climate change, given The importance of women’s participation in the climate change action system, which has an influential role in addressing the roots of global challenges around the sustainable development system, especially since climate change is one of its most important pillars.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that the UAE is preparing to host the twenty-eighth session of COP28 in 2023, to come out in the best way, achieving its lofty goals, based on that on its high expertise after it became a global platform for researching and discussing climate change issues, and ways to work towards achieving transformation in the field of energy. In line with the world’s climatic developments.

For her part, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office in the GCC, Dr. Moza Al-Shehhi, said: “Gender and climate change are intertwined issues, and women and girls are often the most affected by the effects of climate change. Gender balance must be a key component to addressing This global crisis and to ensure a sustainable future for all.

She added: “We are always pleased with the distinguished partnership of UN Women with the United Arab Emirates, which contributed to the launch of the Climate Change and Gender Balance initiative, which came with its profound goals at an important time when the world is suffering from the negative effects of climate change, with which the need for cooperation and collaboration has increased.” Efforts, sharing ideas, unity and solidarity for the sake of humanity, as there is no way to change the world if it does not deal with equality, honoring women, and providing a space that can promote this principle.

This series represents a unique opportunity for individuals to learn about the vital role of women in combating climate change and how a gender-inclusive approach is integral to the success of all climate actions and interventions to ensure that they are accessible, equitable and effective for all.