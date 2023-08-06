In order to preserve the safety of the country’s citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of adhering to the previously issued decision to prevent UAE citizens from traveling to Lebanon.
She also stressed the importance of citizens communicating in emergency cases on the number: 0097180024, and registering in the “My presence” service.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs account on the X platform, formerly known as “Twitter”.
