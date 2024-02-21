Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow has not heard about new peace proposals for Ukraine

Moscow has not heard of new peace proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis over the past few months. Told about this RIA News Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Galuzin.

“Frankly, over the past few months we have not heard anything about any new peace proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.

According to Galuzin, in total, since the beginning of the special operation, about 20 states and regional associations have made similar proposals. In particular, China, Brazil, African countries. Many of the ideas they presented contain fundamental points that Russia shares, the deputy foreign minister explained.

Galuzin noted that there would have been more such proposals if Kiev had not rejected the ideas of mediation put forward by the world majority countries.