The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation signed a memorandum of understanding with International SOS, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and partnership in the field of providing health care services to UAE nationals abroad, in order to achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for excellence in providing proactive services and caring for citizens abroad.

The memorandum was signed on the part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs Faisal Issa Lutfi, and on the part of “International SOS” Director General Catherine Brett, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.

The cooperation agreement between the two parties includes the provision of medical advice, the implementation of medical evacuations and support in the treatment of citizens for critical medical cases.

In the interest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to achieve fruitful cooperation and strengthen partnerships with institutions within the framework that serves the interest of the citizen, the Ministry cooperated with the health authorities in the country to provide the best health care services to citizens, as the Ministry cooperated with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in activating the unified mechanism To deal with emergency medical cases for the country’s citizens abroad, in addition to conducting a number of medical evacuations for the country.

The Ministry also cooperated with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in activating temporary clinics in the country’s missions abroad, which contributed to providing excellent health care to citizens with “Covid-19”, in addition to implementing a number of medical evacuations to the country.

The Ministry also cooperated with the Dubai Health Authority in following up about 500 citizens infected with “Covid-19” abroad, through the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service, in addition to providing psychological support for students on scholarship abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has worked to develop a unified mechanism for dealing with emergency medical reports, through coordination with the country’s representative missions abroad, which work to respond to emergency medical reports, and follow up the progress of work according to an integrated and unified plan to ensure that reports are received and reached the concerned teams as soon as possible. It also employed an integrated mechanism and system to monitor the teams’ response to reports from their receipt until the closing process, and to coordinate with all parties to ensure that the citizen obtains the required support.

• The agreement contributes to speeding up the procedures for transferring the patient to the country, to take place within 6 hours only.