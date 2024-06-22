The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set alerts and warnings for citizens traveling abroad, through an interactive map, on the Emirati Traveler page on its website and smart application, explaining the procedures and instructions for entering each country, to help the Emirati traveler know the requirements before travelling.

The country’s digital government stated, in a report, that the interactive map provides easy access to the latest travel procedures in place with various countries of the world, and all relevant requirements, as well as alerts and warnings about the desired destination, and some information that is important to the Emirati traveler before traveling to his destination, such as Visa exemption, details of the mission in the destination country, and the use of Emirati driving licenses abroad, according to the “Markhoos” initiative.

Many citizens are preparing to travel to various foreign destinations, with the start of the school vacation and the entry of the summer season, while the Ministry is keen on the safety of the country’s citizens in the countries they are going to, and ensuring their safe return to the Emirates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens of the country wishing to travel to register for the “My Presence” service, through the Ministry’s website or the smart application (UAE MOFA), which can be downloaded via the “Android” and “iOS” platforms, as the service enables the Ministry and the country’s missions abroad to communicate. With them in cases of emergencies and crises, during their travel and presence abroad, with the aim of assisting them and coordinating their return to the Emirates.

Services for the Emirati traveler include the service of issuing a return document through the Ministry’s website or smart application, where citizens of the country abroad can apply for the service in the following cases: due to the loss, expiration, or damage of the regular passport, or for newborns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has designated a hotline to respond to emergency reports from UAE citizens in the event they are exposed to any emergency abroad. The service aims to provide support and assistance to UAE citizens around the clock, as citizens can submit a report by calling 0097180024.

She stressed that each report is dealt with through a response system designed to provide support, under the supervision of the Citizens Affairs Department, in accordance with the highest standards, in coordination with the state’s representative missions abroad, and the relevant ministry departments represented by the call center and the operations center.

The digital government report pointed to the services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service that it provides, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, through which the Emirati traveler can communicate with the Ministry to report any injury or health ailment, or when needing medical advice. The Ministry’s team refers his case to the specialist doctor from the Health Authority to follow up on the case, through direct visual communication between the citizen and the doctor.

The report referred to the “Smart Mission” project, stressing that it contributes to enabling customers – through the facial recognition feature – to benefit from proactive and diverse consular services. It also allows direct interaction with customers and providing the necessary services without the need for human intervention, relying on three-way technology. Dimensions and “holograms”, with the option to provide a virtual employee and interact with him directly if necessary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was keen to provide a set of advice and instructions to citizens traveling abroad through the “My presence” service, calling for adherence to them to ensure safe travel, the most important of which is the necessity of keeping an electronic copy of official papers and a copy of the passport on the mobile phone, for reference when needed or in case of emergency. In emergency situations, keep the official papers of the traveler and his family in a safe place while traveling.

She also pointed out the importance of holding an international driving license if the traveler wants to drive in the countries he will visit during his travel, choosing a place of residence that adheres to security and safety conditions, getting to know the destination before traveling to it, and getting to know the political, cultural and economic environment, so that he has an idea about his destination.

It also called on citizens to be careful to make their travel, accommodation and transportation reservations with licensed and reliable tourism offices, and to not carry large amounts of cash while traveling, and to replace it with a credit card.

