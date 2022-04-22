The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has set a set of controls and guidelines related to travel to perform the rituals of Umrah in Ramadan, which are: registering on the Muqeem platform 8 hours before travel and entering the territory of the Kingdom so that a person can perform Umrah, downloading the “Tawaklena” and “Umrah” applications and registering in them to issue a permit to perform the “rites of conduct.” Umrah” and prayer in the honorable kindergarten.

She called for visiting the ministry’s website to learn the details of its instructions to citizens when traveling to perform Umrah during Ramadan.



