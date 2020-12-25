The United States is seeking by all means to achieve unilateral military advantages, including through hypersonic weapons. This was announced on December 25 by Vladimir Ermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The race of high-tech weapons, including hypersonic ones, is undoubtedly already underway. There is nothing new in this – the competitive evolution of weapons systems goes back many hundreds of years, “RIA News“.

So the diplomat commented on the statements of the United States and Australia on the launch of a new project to jointly develop long-range hypersonic weapons using a ramjet engine.

According to him, about a dozen countries are engaged in developments in this area. Some of them, including the United States, are trying to exacerbate the already ongoing arms race. At the same time, Ermakov noted that the reason for the stormy US campaign to develop hypersonic weapons could be wounded pride due to Russia’s success in this area.

On the eve of the American profile publication reported that the US attempt to launch the first experimental missile with the concept of hypersonic air-jet weapons failed. In early September, the Pentagon announced successful tests of prototype hypersonic missiles.

On December 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense specified that the hypersonic unit of the Russian Avangard intercontinental missile system has a speed of Mach 28 (the speed of sound).

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has the most advanced weapons that other countries do not have. The head of state noted that back in 2001, he personally attended the first test launch of the Avangard combat unit from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. In addition, earlier Putin noted that by the time some countries receive hypersonic developments, Moscow will create systems to intercept such missiles.