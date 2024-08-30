Miroshnik: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are robbing, shooting and burning the houses of residents of the Kursk region

Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are robbing, shooting and burning the houses of civilians in the Kursk region who were forced to evacuate. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime, Rodion Miroshnik.

He cited residents who said that Ukrainians in a number of villages were shooting at houses from armored personnel carriers (APCs) and “were simply having fun watching the houses burn.” Miroshnik noted that the militants, “apparently out of some kind of anger or animal cruelty,” had already destroyed and looted a large number of abandoned houses.

“For this “entertainment” they choose territories from which people have been evacuated, find better houses there and deliberately strike at them, burning someone’s property that the person has collected all his life. He created his nest, and they came to this nest and burned it,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Rodion Miroshnik said that foreign mercenaries speaking English were spotted in the Kursk region. “People I met and from whom I received confirmed information mentioned the appearance of people speaking English, with a Georgian accent, Polish formations,” he specified.