Zakharova: Russia’s response to Riga’s actions is having a painful impact on Latvia’s economy

Russia’s response to Latvia’s unfriendly actions, which consist of providing military assistance to Ukraine, is already having a serious impact on the republic’s economy. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

“As for our response steps, they are already having an extremely painful impact on the Latvian economy,” the diplomat said. She also stressed that “persons involved in crimes against Russia” will inevitably be punished, since investigative measures are already being carried out against them in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova accused Latvia of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, the Latvian authorities continue to add fuel to the fire by helping the Kyiv regime carry out attacks on Russia.

Earlier, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that Riga had prepared an aid package of 500 drones for Ukraine. He expressed confidence that these Latvian-made drones “will support Ukrainians in carrying out various combat missions.”