Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Alia Muhammed Al Mahrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at the Ministry’s General Office yesterday a copy of the credentials of Tuvalu’s appointed ambassador to the state, Eunice Makuei Simati.

Al Mehrezi wished the ambassador of the State of Tuvalu success in performing his duties in a way that strengthens the close cooperation relations between the UAE and his country.

On his part, the new Tuvalu ambassador expressed his happiness to represent his country in the UAE, due to the prestigious regional and international stature it enjoys thanks to the wise policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”