Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry, received a copy of the credentials of Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, and Badruddin Maulana, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the UAE.

He wished the two ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, which would enhance the close cooperation relations between the UAE and their two countries.

For their part, the two new ambassadors expressed their happiness to represent their countries in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the wise policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.