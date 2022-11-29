His Excellency Abdullah Mohamed Al Bulooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of HE Babiker Matar Ndiaye, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the country.
The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry wished the ambassador success in performing his duties, in a way that strengthens the close cooperation relations between the UAE and his country.
For his part, the new Ambassador of Senegal expressed his happiness at representing his country to the UAE, given its prestigious regional and international status in light of the wise policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”
