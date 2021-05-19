Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Alia Al Mahrezi received the Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Yesterday, at the Ministry’s General Office, a copy of the credentials of Tugay Tounesir, the Turkish Ambassador-designate to the state The Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs wished the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey success and success in performing his duties in a way that strengthens the close cooperation relations between the UAE and his country.

For his part, the new ambassador of the Turkish Republic expressed his happiness to represent his country in the UAE, due to its prestigious regional and international stature thanks to the wise policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”