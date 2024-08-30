The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it received more than 4,981 calls, including 1,880 emergency reports, via the emergency line designated for UAE citizens abroad 0097180024 during the travel season and summer vacation 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, through its services that aim to extend a helping hand to the country’s citizens and confront anything that stands in their way and threatens their security in order to serve them and ensure their comfort anywhere and anytime, that it has prepared highly experienced and efficient work teams qualified to deal with various types of emergency reports with professionalism according to the standards of emergency plans around the clock, to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens abroad and protect their interests, as 95% of calls were answered in less than 20 seconds, with the activation of automatic redial technology in less than 10 minutes.

The Ministry praised the efforts of the supporting partners and distinguished teams and their prominent role in the success of the medical evacuation operations, as 7 air transport operations and 8 land transport operations were carried out for critical medical cases in coordination with the National Guard and health authorities in the UAE.

The Ministry issued a number of awareness alerts through the Ministry’s website and smart application “Travel Guidelines Page by Destination”, in addition to text messages on the need to take precautions due to natural disasters in a number of countries around the world, and the importance of dealing with approved companies to avoid fraud and scams.

Director of the Citizens Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bushra Ahmed Al Matroushi, said: “Based on the Ministry’s keenness to assess the level of satisfaction of the country’s citizens with the Ministry’s response to emergency reports, the concerned team evaluates the reports after they are closed by communicating with citizens to check on them and conduct an opinion poll on the level of service provision and taking into account their development suggestions.”

Al Matrooshi added, “The quality of performance is monitored through indicators that ensure the speed of implementation and response to emergency reports, so that they are evaluated according to specific standards to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance of the concerned teams and their handling of emergency reports.”

The ministry stated that during the travel season and summer vacation of 2024, the number of those registered in the “Tawajudi Service” reached 10,431 Emirati citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses to Emirati citizens wishing to travel the importance of registering in this service and registering all family members, including senior citizens and children, in order to stay by their side and facilitate the process of communicating with them in cases of crises and emergencies with the aim of assisting them and coordinating their return to the country. 452 requests were submitted to issue a “return document”, most of which were for newborns and cases of expired or lost passports. The customer pulse rate during the summer season for the return document issuance service and the Tawajudi registration service reached 96%.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its keenness to provide a range of distinguished services to UAE citizens in line with the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership towards the future, and in implementation of its directives to provide proactive digital services of quality and flexibility that reach citizens at any time and achieve their aspirations, which can be obtained by visiting the Emirati traveler page on the Ministry’s official website www.mofa.gov.ae or the smart application “UAEMOFA”.