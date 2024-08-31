The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it received more than 4,981 calls, including 1,880 emergency reports, via the emergency line designated for UAE citizens abroad, during the 2024 travel season and summer vacation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms, through its services – which aim to extend a helping hand to the country’s citizens and confront anything that stands in their way and threatens their security, in order to serve them and ensure their comfort anywhere and anytime – that it has highly experienced and efficient work teams qualified to deal with various types of emergency reports with complete professionalism, according to the standards of emergency plans around the clock, to ensure their safety abroad and protect their interests.

The ministry confirmed that 95% of calls are answered within less than 20 seconds, with automatic redial technology activated in less than 10 minutes.

She praised the efforts of the supporting partners and distinguished teams, pointing out their prominent role in the success of the medical evacuation operations.

The response to the reports included the implementation of seven air transport operations and eight land transport operations for critical medical cases, in coordination with the National Guard and health authorities in the UAE.

The Ministry issued a number of awareness alerts through its website and smart application (travel guidance page according to each destination), in addition to text messages, on the need to take caution and care due to natural disasters in a number of countries around the world, and the importance of dealing with approved companies to avoid fraud.

Director of the Citizens Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bushra Ahmed Al Matroushi, said that based on the Ministry’s keenness to assess the level of satisfaction of the country’s citizens with the Ministry’s response to emergency reports, a concerned team evaluates the reports after they are closed by communicating with citizens to check on them, conducting an opinion poll on the level of service provision, and taking into account their development suggestions.

Al Matrooshi stressed monitoring the quality of performance through indicators that ensure the speed of implementation and response to emergency reports, so that they are evaluated according to specific standards to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance of the concerned teams, and their handling of emergency reports.

During the 2024 travel season and summer vacation, the number of citizens registered in the “Tawajudi Service” reached 10,431.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses to the citizens of the country who wish to travel the importance of registering for this service, and registering all family members, including senior citizens and children, to remain by their side and facilitate the process of communicating with them in cases of crises and emergencies, with the aim of helping them and coordinating their return to the country.

452 applications were submitted for the issuance of a “return document”, most of which were for newborns and cases of expired or lost passports.

The customer satisfaction rate during the summer season with the return document issuance service and the “Tawajudi” registration service reached 96%.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keen to provide and offer a range of distinguished services to the citizens of the UAE, in line with the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership towards the future, and in implementation of its directives to provide proactive digital services of quality and flexibility that reach the citizen at any time and achieve his aspirations, which can be obtained by visiting the Emirati traveler page on the official website of the Ministry. www.mofa.gov.ae Or the smart application UAEMOFA.

• 20 seconds is the time it took the ministry to respond to 95% of calls.