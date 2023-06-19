The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has implemented its strategic plan to raise readiness in preparation for citizens’ travel during the Hajj and summer seasons, by developing studied methodologies and mechanisms in preparation for responding to inquiries and emergency communications of citizens of the country abroad during that period.

Bushra Ahmed Al Matroushi, Director of the Citizens Affairs Department, affirmed the readiness of the work teams concerned with following up citizens’ issues 24 hours a day, including response staff in the call center and alternates in the Operations Department and those with specialized experience in managing citizens’ affairs, in addition to the diplomatic staff in the country’s representative missions abroad. This is to serve the citizens of the country around the world, in addition to the participation of a delegation from the Ministry in the official Hajj mission of the United Arab Emirates affiliated to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, in order to follow up the affairs of citizens during the performance of the Hajj.

She noted the importance of pre-planning for travel and making sure to apply for the required visas for all travelers and accompanying domestic workers well in advance of the travel date, noting the importance of making all reservations through trusted offices and companies.

Al Matrooshi said that it is necessary to avoid carrying large sums of money while traveling, as well as not to exaggerate wearing valuables, especially in public places, and the importance of choosing accommodation that meets security and safety conditions, and to review travel procedures and the most important instructions by visiting the ministry’s website.

Out of concern for the safety of the country’s citizens abroad, the Ministry urges the Emirati traveler to register for the “My presence” service through the website www.mofa.gov.ae or the smart application UAEMOFA. It also assures all its citizens abroad not to hesitate to call 0097180024 in case They are exposed to any emergency situation.. As for applying for services and inquiries, please contact the Ministry’s call center at 0097180044444.