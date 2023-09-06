The UAE’s digital government reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides various proactive consular services to the customer without the need for human intervention, through facial recognition, 3D technology, “holograms”, and a virtual employee.

The digital government stated in a report that the “Smart Mission” project launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributes to enabling customers, through the facial recognition feature, to benefit from proactive and diverse consular services. It also allows direct interaction with customers and providing the necessary services without the need for human intervention. Relying on 3D technology and “holograms”, with the option to provide a virtual employee and interact with him directly if necessary.

She explained that the project includes many services that include issuance of return documents, attestation of individual and commercial documents, and issuance of certificates to whom it may concern, pointing out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims, through the smart mission project, to provide an integrated and simplified trip for customers with state missions abroad, in line with the vision We are the Emirates 2031.

She reviewed three main characteristics of the Smart Mission project: the first is the use of artificial intelligence in customer service, as the Smart Mission project relies on three-dimensional technology (holograms) to assist customers through immediate and accurate responses to their inquiries.

The second is to provide predictive analytics for proactive governance, as the initiative uses data analytics to identify patterns and trends in consular operations, which allows for enhanced decision-making and resource allocation and enables the ministry to anticipate and respond to potential problems and challenges.

The third is smart infrastructure, where the smart mission promotes the development of sustainable infrastructure, through 3D printed elements, energy-saving systems, and devices that support the Internet of Things, which contributes to overall sustainability.