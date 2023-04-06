Acting Director of the Consular Services Department and Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rashid Rahma, confirmed that the ministry has worked hard to digitize consular services, and has succeeded in employing artificial intelligence to provide proactive consular services, placing the UAE at the forefront of innovation in this field.

He pointed out that the electronic document certification system and the smart mission are excellent examples of how these technologies can be employed to improve the accuracy, efficiency and smoothness of consular services, pointing out that «with the continued development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, we will witness continuous progress in providing consular services, in a way that supports individuals and institutions around the world. ».

And Rahma mentioned through the UAE government’s blog on the “Share” platform. Emarat, that the Ministry launched the Electronic Document Attestation System (eDAS), which uses artificial intelligence to simplify the certification process for various types of documents, and allows companies and individuals to send their documents electronically without the need to submit paper documents in person.

The advanced digital platform also uses artificial intelligence to automatically verify the authenticity of documents and ensure the accuracy of the certification process, and allows users to submit applications and documents electronically. The system uses artificial intelligence algorithms to verify the authenticity of submitted documents, which speeds up processing time and increases the accuracy of information.

He pointed to another example of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s investment in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, which is the Smart Mission project, which was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as the Smart Mission project uses artificial intelligence to provide proactive and immediate support to clients from Through advanced data analysis, the system identifies patterns and trends in the use of consular services, allowing the ministry to enhance the customer’s journey in obtaining the service and respond to changing requirements.

Rahma explained that consular services are an essential aspect of the diplomatic efforts of any country, as they provide a range of services to citizens and non-citizens alike, and ensure that individuals have the necessary documents and support necessary to travel and live abroad, however the provision of these services can be complex and time consuming. lengthy, and requires significant resources and attention to detail. In recent years, the use of artificial intelligence and modern technology has changed the way consular services are provided, providing exceptional and proactive support to individuals and organizations around the world.

The UAE has always been at the forefront of technological innovation and digital transformation, with an unrelenting commitment towards developing a smart and sustainable government. This commitment is evident in the employment of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in various government sectors, which has led to the provision of exceptional and proactive government services.

Acting Director of the Consular Services Department and Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rashid Rahma, stated that the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in consular services provides a set of benefits, whether for individuals or governments, as for individuals, these technologies can contribute to reducing Processing times significantly improve the accuracy of the services provided, and it can also provide ease of access to the service, as individuals can access consular services from anywhere in the world. As for governments, the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology helps reduce costs and increase efficiency, which increases the level of effectiveness in providing consular services.

He stressed that the UAE’s investment in artificial intelligence and advanced technology has brought about a radical change in the provision of its consular services, as the state provides exceptional and proactive support to citizens and non-citizens alike.