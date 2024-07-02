The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides its digital certification proactively through the Emirates Education channels

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the enhancement of cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment through the electronic linking of the document authentication service with the educational certificate issuance service provided by the establishment, so that the customer can obtain three government transactions in one procedure and through a unified electronic window.

The linking process reduces the service completion time from six days to three minutes, as the transaction delivery time used to be three days inside the country and three days outside the country, in addition to cancelling the delivery service fees.

This initiative enables customers to apply for the “Issuance and Authentication of Educational Certificates – General Education” service through the digital channels of the Emirates Schools Establishment, and to choose the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ authentication when issuing the certificate, to obtain an integrated government service without the need to visit the service provision platforms of each of the two concerned entities separately, which facilitates their access to the service and their proactive access to it.

This initiative comes as part of a series of electronic linkage operations to achieve integration of the document authentication service provided by the Ministry with the digital services provided by the relevant authorities, to provide exceptional services centered on people, and to meet the objectives of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program.

For its part, the Emirates Schools Establishment confirmed that the provision of the document authentication service provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with the “Issuance and Authentication of Academic Certificates – General Education” service provided by the Establishment, comes in the context of its keenness to provide a distinguished service experience that meets the aspirations of students and parents, and achieves the highest rates of their satisfaction within a framework of integration between the work of government agencies. In this context, it appreciates the great cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within this project, and harnessing all capabilities to complete it in the required manner.

The Foundation pointed out that by allowing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to authenticate academic certificates through the Foundation’s digital channels, time and effort will be saved for customers, and the required service will be provided through one channel without the need to go to more than one service channel. The Foundation explained that this step reflects the great efforts made by the Foundation in cooperation with its partners to achieve the UAE’s strategy and aspirations in the services sector.