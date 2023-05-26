The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the provision of financial support for projects aimed at preserving world heritage and documents and developing and qualifying capacities and cadres in Africa, in partnership with the International Coalition for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas “A” and the African Fund for World Heritage.

This came during an event held by the African Group at UNESCO at the organization’s headquarters in the French capital, Paris, in conjunction with the celebration of “Africa Day”, which falls on May 25 of each year and “Africa Week”, in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth. Firmin Edward Matuku, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO for Africa Priority and External Relations, Swaibo Variso, Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund, Valerie Ferland, Executive Director of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas “A”, along with a number of ambassadors and permanent delegates. And delegates of African countries to UNESCO, and representatives of non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to preserving and protecting human heritage in all its forms, and strengthening partnerships with active international organizations in this field, believing in the importance of preserving this heritage for future generations, and the role it plays in achieving greater rapprochement between peoples in A framework for dialogue between cultures and establishing the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

He said, “Work to preserve world heritage in Africa is of particular importance, given the cultural momentum and cultural heritage enjoyed by this continent, which constitutes an important part of human history and culture. Therefore, preserving these capabilities mainly supports the preservation of its identity and cultural roots.”