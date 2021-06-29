The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was keen to establish an advanced digital infrastructure to provide a range of electronic services to customers by investing in advanced technologies and adapting technology to accomplish tasks and meet the daily requirements of customers while ensuring business continuity with high efficiency.

In line with the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership of the country towards the future and in implementation of its directives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation provides the service of attesting educational certificates issued by the United Arab Emirates through its official website and smart application within the smart transformation project with the aim of providing services to the public wherever they are and around the clock.

This service allows graduates to apply for the certification service and follow up on the completion of the application electronically without the need to visit customer happiness centers, as part of the ministry’s endeavor to provide the best services to customers and reduce time and effort on them.

Graduates wishing to certify their academic certificate or transcripts electronically can visit the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation www.mofaic.gov.ae or its UAEMOFAIC smart application, go to the individuals services page, then register in the individuals service and follow the steps required to certify the certificates, and choose the delivery service, which allows Send the certificate through the delivery company approved by the Ministry.

The process of paying the certification fees through credit cards or e-dirham cards, then the site directs the user to the delivery page and fills in the data for the delivery and receipt of documents, bearing in mind that the graduate is required to submit the original academic certificates and transcripts or a true copy issued by the certificate-issuing authority in the country United Arab Emirates The graduate can also submit one application for each of the academic certificate and transcript by selecting the total number of documents to be certified.

The Ministry advises graduates to ensure that they obtain all the necessary accreditations from the competent educational authorities before applying for the smart certification service.



