The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of blocking shipping in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as in the Kerch Strait, during the military exercises of the Russian Federation, according to a statement published on Thursday, February 10, on the agency’s website.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest in connection with the decision of the Russian Federation to block part of the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises,” the statement reads. message.

Carrying out maneuvers practically makes navigation in both seas impossible, the department stressed. First of all, merchant shipping suffers from this. Kiev intends to attract partners, primarily from the countries of the Black Sea region, so that Moscow’s actions receive a “proper assessment and response.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied information about the blocking of trade routes by Russian warships in the Black Sea. He noted that all military maneuvers and movements of Russian ships in the Black Sea are carried out in strict accordance with international maritime law.

Also on Thursday, it was reported that a detachment of large landing ships of the Russian Navy arrived in Sevastopol. V Crimea the ships will have to undergo a post-voyage inspection. The crew will replenish supplies of fuel and lubricants, drinking water and food, and will also have the opportunity to rest.

In accordance with the training plan for the Russian Armed Forces for 2022, in January-February, a series of naval exercises are being conducted in all areas of responsibility of the fleets under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov. The exercises will cover the waters of the seas adjacent to Russian territory and operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the North, Okhotsk and Mediterranean Seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Pacific Ocean.

More than 140 warships and vessels, over 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment and about 10,000 servicemen will take part in the maneuvers.