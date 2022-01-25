The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has listed the countries that have notified about the desire to evacuate family members of their diplomats and part of the embassy employees. Relevant comment published on the website of the department.

So, as of the evening of January 24, only four countries announced plans to evacuate or allow employees of diplomatic missions to voluntarily leave the country: the USA, Great Britain, Australia and Germany. The rest of the 125 countries and international organizations represented in Ukraine, including the representations of the EU, OSCE and NATO, have not received such notifications, they added.

The real reason for the evacuation

The decision of Western countries to evacuate embassies from Kiev is “another stuffing” to escalate the situation. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin. He pointed out that the West and Ukraine have been implementing a plan to intimidate their neighbors and themselves for more than a decade.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov, in turn, told Lente.ru that the evacuation of American diplomats from Ukraine is the result of a conspiracy between NATO and Kiev in order to support the aggressive plans of the Ukrainian authorities regarding Donetsk and Luhansk. He also noted that by his actions, Washington is trying to “create pseudo-evidence of Russia’s plans to invade the territory of Ukraine.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the US decision to evacuate its embassy staff in Ukraine was strange and unwise. She noted that the State Department was preparing for this step in advance.

Russia remains

On Smolenskaya Square, they assured that the Russian embassy in Kiev would continue to work as usual. Zakharova rejected rumors about the evacuation of the families of some employees in December, linking their departure with the New Year holidays. “This is a normal practice,” she concluded.

The Russian embassy in the United States will also continue to work. Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that social media reports about the beginning of the evacuation of Russian diplomats from the United States in connection with the situation around Ukraine are “an outright lie.” According to him, all diplomats from Russia in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual. Antonov stressed that the embassy had not received any instructions from Moscow or the State Department.

NATO soldiers instead of diplomats

Against the backdrop of reports of the evacuation of embassies, the Pentagon announced the upcoming transfer of 8.5 thousand US troops to Europe to strengthen NATO. The official representative of the military department, John Kirby, said that the final decision has not yet been made, but after receiving the appropriate order, the soldiers will arrive at the designated points within five days.

Earlier it became known that US President Joe Biden does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine even in the event of an invasion of Russian forces into its territory. According to the Associated Press, the reason for Biden’s refusal to directly participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war is that Washington has no treaty obligations to Kiev. “A war with Russia would be a huge gamble, given the potential to spread to all of Europe, destabilize the region and escalate to a frightening degree the risk of a nuclear exchange,” the agency notes.