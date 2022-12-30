The main idea behind Ukraine’s proposed “peace summit” is to “kill the narrative” that Kyiv does not want to negotiate through diplomacy to achieve peace. This was announced on December 30 by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

According to the minister, Andriy Yermak is in charge of this topic in the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We are actively cooperating with him to make it a reality, but the positive of this formula and the idea of ​​the summit now is that we have killed the Russian narrative, that Ukraine does not want diplomacy, does not want peace, and the Russians are the opposite,” Kuleba quotes RBC-Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also said that Zelensky’s initiative to hold such a summit meeting is difficult in terms of organizational issues. Since those countries that “did not take the side of Ukraine in matters of not political, but practical support” want to invite them to speak at it.

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian leadership did not intend to conduct any discussion of the end of the Ukrainian conflict on the basis of the “peace formula” proposed by the President of Ukraine. He also pointed to the unpreparedness for a reasonable dialogue on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, who are trying with all their might, with the help of Western countries, to achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from Russian territories.

Before. December 28th. The German publication Frankfurter Rundschau has indicated that Zelensky wants to hold a “peace summit” only for his own benefit. The Ukrainian leader is trying to create only the appearance of diplomacy, the author of the article believes. The German journalist pointed out that Kyiv is making every effort so that its goals in the conflict with Russia are not forgotten, for which they are regularly repeated in the media and broadcast in a democratic society.

On December 27, Rodion Miroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, said that the “peace summit” in the form in which the Kyiv authorities propose to organize it is an attempt to drag the UN into a conflict with Russia on its side.

On December 26, Ukraine announced its desire to hold a “peace summit” at the UN at the end of February 2023. Then Kuleba noted that the UN could become the best platform for this, and the Secretary General of the organization, António Guterres, could become a mediator in attracting the parties to dialogue. The minister emphasized that diplomacy plays an important role in ending the conflict, and also indicated that Russia could be invited to such a summit “after an international court has been held.”

In turn, on December 27, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN in New York, said that a “peace summit” without Russia’s participation is impossible. According to the diplomat, these statements are “mutually exclusive.”

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

