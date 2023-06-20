Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that he would not have enough weapons, no matter how much he was given

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that he would not have enough weapons, no matter how many partners give, until the conflict is over. On the air of Ukrainian television, he noted that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) most of all need artillery shells and armored vehicles for the offensive, reports RIA News.

“When we win, I will say: there were enough weapons. And until that moment, everything will always be not enough for me, no matter how much they give, it will not be enough, ”Kuleba emphasized.

Speaking about the expectations from the NATO summit, the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry said that Kyiv needs a real step towards membership in the alliance.

Earlier, Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine hopes to create an alliance of defense industries to meet the needs of the country. In his opinion, this will solve the issues of the regularity of arms supplies to Ukrainian troops and the integration of the Ukrainian defense industry into the Western defense industry.