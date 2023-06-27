The countries-participants of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) need to unite to ensure the regime of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. This was announced on Monday, June 26, by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Obviously, in the conditions of the international situation that has heated up to the limit, the participating states need to unite to ensure the sustainability of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” the ministry said in a statement. TASS.

Non-proliferation is one of the elements of maintaining world stability, the ministry said.

In August 2022, the Tenth Conference on the NPT was held, during which the participants could not come to a common view on the obligations of the nuclear powers for disarmament and the possibility of including provisions on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the text of the final document. The parties managed to achieve the only agreement on the procedural part regarding the next conference in 2026.

The results of the Tenth Conference were also commented by the Deputy Head of the Russian delegation at the event Andrey Belousov, who noted that the conference became a “political hostage” due to the promotion of false statements about Ukraine by some of the participants.

The NPT is a multilateral international act developed by the UN Disarmament Committee and aimed at preventing the expansion of the circle of states possessing nuclear weapons. There are 191 states parties to the treaty, with the exception of Israel, India, Pakistan, North Korea and South Sudan. Five states-participants of the treaty possess nuclear weapons: Russia, USA, Great Britain, France and China.