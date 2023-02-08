Work on unblocking Russian exports under the grain deal is not being done satisfactorily. This was announced to journalists by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko on Wednesday, February 8.

“The work is not being done satisfactorily. Although the European Commission gave an explanation that the sanctions that were imposed against Russian agricultural operators allegedly do not apply – this applies to both transportation and production. But in fact, they left the entire package of restrictions in place. It is at the discretion of the states whether to apply them or not,” Grushko said.

He also pointed out that the European Union is not fulfilling its promises given under the deal.

“In practice, we see that the promises that were given to us, those assurances from the EU — they were given primarily to the UN Secretary General, who was actively involved in organizing the second part of the Istanbul package — these assurances do not work,” said the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

On February 6, United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the organization would continue to help ensure the export of food and fertilizers from Russia, including ammonia. He also noted that they consider it vital to extend the grain deal in March.

Prior to this, on January 21, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar reported that 18 million tons of agricultural products were delivered to different countries as part of a grain deal.

At the same time, as the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on the same day, most of the products under the Black Sea initiative do not go to poor countries, as expected, but to countries with a high level of income. Thus, according to the agency, poor countries received only 551,527 tons, which is 3% of the total supply.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.