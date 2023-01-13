After the start of Russia’s special military operation, Poland moved to a more active development of the territory of the western part of Ukraine, implementing a whole range of political and military measures. This was announced on January 13 by the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Polishchuk.

“After the start of a special military operation [РФ] Poland, which functions as a transit hub for Western weapons, has moved to a more active development of Western Ukrainian lands, implementing a whole range of political and military measures. Of course, such aspirations of Warsaw cannot but cause concern from the point of view of regional security, ”he quoted him as saying. TASS.

For many years, the Polish leadership has been striving to create its own sphere of influence in the post-Soviet space, including Ukraine. Whoever has been in power in Poland since the early 1990s, Polish cultural and economic expansion in Ukraine has not stopped, Polishchuk concluded.

The day before, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi, in an interview with Izvestia, did not rule out that Poland, under the guise of providing military assistance, could send its troops there. Warsaw will do everything to use the political chaos in Ukraine for its own purposes and “bite off” part of the territory, he added.

On December 17, the Polish publication Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny wrote that the leader of the Polish Law and Justice party, Yaroslav Kaczynski, had developed a plan to return the lands of Western Ukraine to Poland. The material emphasized that in Poland they had long planned the seizure of their historical lands, the date of the potential offensive is also already known.

As early as November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the idea of ​​the Polish authorities to absorb the territories of Ukraine had not gone away. He noted that in the Russian Federation they are aware of the ideas of creating a so-called great state “from sea to sea”, that is, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, from some part of the political beau monde of Poland.