The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan announced the departure of the Consul General of the Russian Federation Bobrov after words about the Russian language

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan announced the departure of Russian Consul General Yevgeny Bobrov after his words about the Russian language, transmits orda.kz.

Earlier, the diplomat said that the number of Russian-language schools in the republic is declining, there is a shortage of teachers, and the subject “Russian language” was allegedly excluded from the program for the first grade with the Kazakh language of instruction.

“This employee is no longer in Kazakhstan. He no longer works here. He has completed his diplomatic mission,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

He added that the information provided by the Russian Consul General is not reliable.

Smadiyarov cited data from the Ministry of Education, according to which out of 7,711 public schools, 3,957 teach only in the Kazakh language, 1,203 schools in Russian, and 2,551 schools in Kazakh and Russian.

Earlier it became known that Kazakhstan decided to isolate itself from Russia and started building 20 new border outposts on the border. Serik Akhmetkaliyev, Deputy Head of the Border Protection Department of the Border Guard Service of the National Security Committee, stated this.