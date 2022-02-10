The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus on Thursday, February 10, protested to the Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim in connection with the replacement of the state flag of the republic with a white-red-white flag of the opposition in the city of Dnipro.

The department called this step “a cynical manifestation of unfriendly attitude”, considered “as an act of state vandalism, grossly violating the fundamental principles of international law.”

“The ambassador was warned that in case of failure to comply with the requirements voiced at the meeting, the Belarusian side reserves the right to take further proportionate steps,” the statement says. message on the website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier that day, the Belarusian embassy in Kiev also sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian side. They noted that the mayor’s office of the Dnipro did not respond to the appeal of the ambassador of the republic.

The incident happened the day before. Mayor Boris Filatov spoke about the replacement of the Belarusian flag that hung on the flagpole in front of the Dnipro City Hall. According to him, the changes were allegedly initiated by the residents of the city.

The white-red-white symbolism is associated with the protests in Belarus. In 1991-1995, this combination of colors was on the state flag of the republic. In a referendum in 1995, the citizens of the country voted to replace it with a red-green one, reminiscent of the flag of the Belarusian SSR.