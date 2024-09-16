Miroshnik: There is reason to suspect that the fires in the LPR were the result of arson

The fires in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) could have been caused by arson. This told Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik in the Telegram channel.

He reported that bottles with an incendiary mixture were found in the Stanichno-Luhansk district. Miroshnik noted that the mixture is made of such components that it is almost impossible to extinguish it with water when it catches fire. According to him, a search is currently underway for those who prepared the bottles.

Earlier it was reported that due to a natural fire in the LPR, 85 patients of a nursing home were evacuated to the central city hospital. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two people were injured as a result of the fire, and ten private residential buildings were also damaged.

The day before it became known that a landscape fire that had spread to two villages in the Antratsit district of the LPR had spread to the territory of an aluminum plant.