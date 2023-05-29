The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the “Council of Retired Diplomats”, to provide services to retired diplomats from the Ministry’s employees, and to invest their expertise by sharing their experiences and knowledge gained during their years of work with new generations of diplomats.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “Since its establishment, the wise leadership of the UAE has been keen to honor retirees for their great services to the state during their work period. In this regard, the Retired Diplomats Council was formed in appreciation of their efforts Retired diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their efforts in serving the country, and their venerable role in building bridges of communication and conveying the image of the distinguished country to the whole world, as well as in highlighting the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and deep-rooted human brotherhood in our society.

His Highness affirmed that the formation of this council is a message of appreciation and gratitude for the efforts of retired diplomats from the ministry’s loyal employees, which have enhanced the successes of Emirati diplomacy, and contributed to enhancing the country’s distinguished reputation at the regional and global levels.

His Highness said: “The Council of Retired Diplomats confirms the Ministry’s keenness to invest in these sincere energies, and to benefit from their experiences, which have enriched Emirati diplomacy and contributed to strengthening the country’s march and highlighting its pioneering and distinguished achievements in various fields.”

The Council of Retired Diplomats consists of the Chairman of the Council and a number of members. The Council includes His Excellency Dr. Saeed Muhammad Ali Al Shamsi in his capacity as Chairman of the Council, and the membership of: His Excellency Dr. Tariq Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Haidan, His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Mahmoud, His Excellency Obaid Salem Al-Zaabi, and His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Omar Abdullah Belfakih, and His Excellency Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi.

The council aims to follow up the affairs of retired diplomats, meet their needs and promote a decent life for them, through developing a database, building bridges of communication and relations with retired diplomats, and developing an electronic platform through which proposals and opinions can be raised and inquiries answered.

The members of the Council also provide academic support by transferring and sharing their experiences to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy by presenting various lectures, giving a series of lectures and seminars, and benefiting from the experiences of the members of the Council in enriching and enhancing the studies and research that are being worked on in the Academy.