The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is following up on the health situation of the Emirati citizen and his wife who were injured in the Czech Republic following the shooting incident that occurred yesterday, in the capital, Prague, stressing its keenness to provide full support and health care to the injured in coordination with the Czech authorities and with the presence of a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all citizens in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic to exercise caution and stay away from the area where the shooting occurred. It also calls on citizens there to follow the safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at 0097180024 and to register at My presence service.