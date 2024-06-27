The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on UAE citizens to exercise caution and vigilance due to the high rate of citizens being exposed to theft in a number of countries.

In a post on the “X” platform, the ministry advised citizens “not to wear valuable and rare collectibles, to keep official documents in safe places at the residence, and to deal with international companies when booking cars and hotels to avoid fraud.”

– Do not wear valuable and rare possessions.

– Keep official documents in safe places at the residence.

– Deal with international companies when booking cars and hotels to avoid… pic.twitter.com/0DPUVBXV5R — MoFA Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@mofauae) June 27, 2024

The Ministry also called on “citizens of the country to adhere to the travel guidelines according to each destination, which are updated periodically on the Emirati traveler page on its website and smart application, to register in the “My presence” service, and to save the emergency number for citizens of the country 0097180024.”