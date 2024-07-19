The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on UAE citizens abroad to contact airlines before heading to airports to check the status of their flight, due to global technical challenges that have affected air traffic at some airports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that assistance should be requested in emergency cases on the number 0097180024.
