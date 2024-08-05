The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Emirati citizens currently in the United Kingdom to take the utmost caution and care, in light of the unstable security situation in several British cities..

The ministry also warned citizens in a statement against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations and to be careful to avoid any gatherings..

She stressed the need to adhere to the warnings issued by the UAE Embassy in London, and to adhere to all safety instructions..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on citizens to stay in contact with the UAE Embassy in London, and to call the numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444 in case of emergency, or suspicion of any potential danger, while following the social media accounts of the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of registering in the “Tawajudi” service in order to provide appropriate consular services to honorable citizens..