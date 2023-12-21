The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all citizens in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic to exercise caution and stay away from the area where the “shooting” occurred.
The Ministry also called on citizens there to follow the safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at 0097180024 and to register for the My Tawajodi service.
— MoFA Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@mofauae) December 21, 2023
