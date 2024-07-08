The UAE Mission in Houston called on UAE citizens in the United States to exercise caution due to Hurricane Beryl in Houston and neighboring cities.
The mission stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
