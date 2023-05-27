The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens traveling for the summer vacation outside the country to prepare in advance for the trip, and to check the procedures required to issue a visa for domestic workers accompanying the traveler well in advance of the travel date.

She called on the Emirati traveler to register in the “My presence” service, which facilitates communication with him in cases of crises and emergencies, with the aim of helping him and coordinating his return to the country. Registration in the service can be done through the ministry’s website or smart application.

In order to avoid theft during travel, it advised citizens of the country to use credit cards, avoid displaying large amounts of cash in public places, keep an electronic copy of personal documents, ensure that assets are kept in a safe place, and avoid wearing jewelry that attracts attention in public places.

She stressed the importance of observing a set of instructions before traveling, including making sure to book one ticket that contains transit destinations and not separating them into different tickets, making sure to prepare your travel documents and making sure to carry them before leaving the residence, and making sure to reach the airport three hours before the flight time. To avoid missing a flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the importance of viewing its instructions page for the Emirati traveler on its website, and making sure that the passport is valid for a period that covers the travel period, provided that the validity period is not less than six months, and adherence to the laws and procedures in force in the destination country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that its teams are fully prepared to receive communications and deal with them around the clock, noting that it has designated an emergency line to respond to emergency communications of UAE citizens abroad.

