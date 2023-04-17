Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia is ready to consider returning to START III if the US abandons a hostile course

Russia is ready to consider the possibility of returning to the full-scale implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START, START-III), subject to certain conditions by the United States. They told about it “Izvestia” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation.

In particular, Moscow expects Washington to abandon its hostile course of purposefully undermining Russia’s national security. The department noted that such a course was the reason for the decision of the Russian Federation to suspend START III. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry added that it would also be necessary to solve the problem of Washington’s full and strict compliance with the technical side of the agreement.

On February 21, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance because of Russia’s decision.

START is a treaty between Russia and the United States that entered into force in 2010. Under its terms, countries must reduce their nuclear arsenals to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.